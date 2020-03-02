Pete Buttigieg ends bid for White House as he urges Americans to come together

Pete Buttigieg, who rose from relative obscurity as an Indiana mayor to a potential barrier-breaking candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, has quit the campaign.

The decision by the first openly gay candidate to seriously contend for the presidency — and among the youngest ever — came just a day after a leading rival, Joe Biden, scored a resounding victory in South Carolina.

That sparked new pressure on the party’s moderate wing to coalesce behind the former vice president.

“The truth is the path has narrowed to a close for our candidacy if not for our cause,” Buttigieg, 38, told supporters in South Bend, Indiana.

“We must recognise that at this point in the race, the best way to keep faith with those goals and ideals is to step aside and help bring our party and country together.”