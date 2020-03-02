Resurgent Joe Biden battles Bernie Sanders - a critical 24 hours for Democrats ahead of Super Tuesday

The battle for the Democratic presidential nomination is entering a frenzied 24-hour phase.

The party establishment is engaged in last-ditch behind-the-scenes manoeuvring to stop Senator Bernie Sanders from seizing the crown.

There is no time to waste. Tomorrow, 14 states will vote for the nominee, including delegate-rich California and Texas.

Moderate figures in the party fear that if Senator Bernie Sanders - a self-described democratic socialist - wins the nomination, then the real victor will be President Trump in November’s election.

So they see it as critically important that Sanders’ march is slowed down immediately. In fact, many believe the future of the nation is at stake.

Their tactics are clear.

Firstly, and most importantly, boost Biden. Following the former Vice President’s success in South Carolina over the weekend that is underway. Donations and endorsements for Biden are flooding in.

Secondly, narrow the field. That is going well, too. Pete Buttigieg - the impressive former mayor from Indiana - has fallen on his sword and agreed to abandon his candidacy in the name of party unity.

Many of his voters will flow to his fellow moderate Joe Biden. At least, that’s the expectation.