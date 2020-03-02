British Airways and Ryanair cancel flights as Covid-19 causes ‘drop in bookings’

British Airways and Ryanair have become the latest airlines to cancel flights due to a drop in demand caused by Covid-19.

This includes BA flights between Heathrow and New York's JFK airport, Italy, France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Ireland and Switzerland.

The airline has also cancelled flights between Gatwick and Italy, France and Albania, as well as London City flights to and from Germany and Italy.

A British Airways spokesperson said: "To match reduced demand due to the continuing coronavirus issue, we are merging a number of flights between March 16 and March 28.

"We will be contacting customers on cancelled flights so we can discuss their travel options, including re-booking onto other carriers where possible, full refunds or booking with BA for a later date of travel.

"Customers can also find the latest information and options on BA.com."