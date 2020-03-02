School students record rap in famous studio to combat knife crime

Three students from a special educational needs school in Kettering have recorded a rap about knife crime at Beck Recording Studio, where Freddie Mercury once recorded.

The group wrote Save The Grief as an entry for the 2019 Northamptonshire County Schools Challenge, and while they did not place in the top three, they were encouraged to “take it forward” by the judges.

They laid down their lyrics at Beck Recording Studio after owner David Smith offered them free recording time, and now the song could be used to support local police’s anti-knife crime work.