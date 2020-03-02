Scientists sniff out why dogs’ noses are cold

A scientific study has answered a question on a lot of people’s lips about a lot of dogs’ noses: Why are they so cold?

While it has been widely assumed the phenomenon is related to body temperature regulation, researchers have now revealed it is because dogs’ noses serve as ultra-sensitive heat detectors.

In a study published in Scientific Reports, a team of researchers from Sweden and Hungary found when the ambient temperature is 30C, a dog’s rhinarium – the bare end point of the nose – is some five degrees cooler.

If the outside temperature is 0C, a dog’s nose will be around eight degrees. The two factors equal out at 15C.

The researchers believed such differences suggested the tip of the nose served a sensory function, and that hypothesis has been proven correct.