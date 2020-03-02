UK Weather Forecast: Chilly and breezy with sunny spells and showers

A chilly day with sunny spells and wintry showers, the showers heaviest and most frequent in the North and West. More persistent rain and hill snow falling across NW Scotland. A breezy day, although not as windy a previous day.

The rain/hill snow across NW Scotland will move across Scotland and Northern Ireland this evening, edging into Northern England/Wales by end of the night. Elsewhere we hold on to largely clear spells with isolated showers. A cold frosty night with the risk of icy patches.