What Philip Rutnam's departure shows about Johnson’s argument with Whitehall, writes Robert Peston

The fundamental issue revealed by the resignation of the Home Office's Permanent Secretary Sir Philip Rutnam is the yawning gap between what Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings want post-Brexit UK to be on January 1, 2021, and what senior civil servants think is deliverable.

The PM and his chief aide want to have a fully functioning new immigration system by then, whereas officials fear there’s not enough time.

Johnson and Cummings argue the police should be able to keep us safe if we are no longer part of European Arrest Warrant system. Officials can’t concur.