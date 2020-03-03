Air pollution causes 8.8m premature deaths every year, study suggests

Air pollution is causing about 8.8 million premature deaths around the world each year, a new study suggests.

It is reducing life expectancy by an average of 2.9 years for people across the globe, experts have calculated.

Long-term exposure to air pollutants has been found to increase people’s risk of heart and breathing problems.

The international team of authors from the latest study set out to examine the relationship between air pollution exposure and people’s “loss of life expectancy”.

They found that air pollution is responsible for shortening people’s lives worldwide on a scale far greater than wars and other forms of violence, parasitic and vector-born diseases such as malaria and HIV/Aids.

Using new modelling techniques, the authors estimated that globally, air pollution caused an extra 8.8 million premature deaths in 2015.