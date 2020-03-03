Climate change vying with Brexit as top UK concern – survey

Climate change has risen up the agenda to be seen as one of the most important issues facing the UK, a study has found.

A wide-ranging survey led by Cardiff University shows that people now cite climate change as second only to Brexit as the most important issue facing the country in the next 20 years.

Some 23% said it was the most important issue, compared to a quarter who put Brexit top, while the economic situation in the UK finished a distant third cited by 10% of those quizzed in the October 2019 survey.

It shows a marked shift on a previous survey in early June 2016, when immigration was seen as the biggest issue facing the country and climate change came in 13th place, with just 2% naming it as the top problem.

The shift comes against a backdrop of extreme weather events in recent years, from flooding to 2018’s drought and heatwaves last year.

The survey of 1,401 nationally-representative adults also came following UK-wide protests by Extinction Rebellion, climate school strikers led by Greta Thunberg, and declarations of a climate emergency.