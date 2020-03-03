- ITV Report
How the public health message is being spread around the world amid coronavirus outbreak
Vietnam and Ecuador have released unique videos on how best to tackle the spread of coronavirus.
The health department in Vietnam released an animated video warning about the danger Covid-19 poses, where the disease originated and how to wash your hands.
The informative video, with English subtitles, also has its own catchy song which goes with it.
A green cartoon of the virus appears menacing in the video, but the young boy and the girl are able to flick it away and defeat it.
In Ecuador, hospital staff gathered outside the Hospital General Docent Ambato and performed a dance to illustrate how best to wash your hands.
The two-minute long video, which resembles the Macarena, urges people to take off their watch when washing their hands.
The step-by-step guide, which has been viewed more than a million times, tells viewers to make sure they're washing the front of their palms, before they rinse and dry their hands.
In the UK, the Government is urging people to wash their hands to the length of time it takes to sing happy birthday twice.