Twitter encouraging all staff to work from home to prevent spread of coronavirus

Twitter is encouraging all staff around the world to work from home where possible as the tech giant looks to halt the spread of coronavirus. Chief executive Jack Dorsey said the decision had been taken out of an "abundance of caution and care". The decision will also apply to Square, the digital payments business also run by Mr Dorsey. Twitter has already suspended all non-essential business travel and events, and is restricting visitors as part of its attempts to minimise the spread of the virus, known as Covid-19.

The social media platform's head of human resources Jennifer Christie said the company was now "strongly encouraging" all staff around the world to work from home "if they're able". "Our goal is to lower the probability of the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus for us - and the world around us," she said. "We are working to make sure internal meetings, all hands, and other important tasks are optimised for remote participation. "We recognise that working from home is not ideal for some job functions. For those employees who prefer or need to come into the offices, they will remain open for business."

Twitter said it was also increasingly deep cleaning and sanitising in all its offices for those who needed to attend them. However, working from home will be mandatory for Twitter employees based in the firm's Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea offices in part due to government restrictions, the company said. Staff at tech giant Google's European headquarters in Dublin, which employs thousands, have also been told to work from home on Tuesday in a test exercise. It is testing its preparedness by initiating a company-wide work from home day to limit the spread of infection, but most are expected to return to their desks on Wednesday. A Google spokesman said: "We continue to take precautionary measures to protect the health and safety of our workforce, in accordance with the advice of medical experts, and as part of that effort we have asked our Dublin teams to work from home tomorrow."

