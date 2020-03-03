Doctors call for end to ‘inhumane’ corridor care

Hospitals across Britain are “full” which is resulting in “inhumane” treatment of patients in corridors, leading emergency doctors have warned. The Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) said the UK system for emergency care is “not fit for purpose”. Emergency departments are not big enough to cope with current demand and are “inadequately resourced”, it said. The comments come as the college launched a new campaign calling for improved emergency care across the UK.

Medics from the RCEM said a number of areas need to be addressed to improve care, including how to solve the issue of “crowding” in emergency departments. “Emergency Departments (EDs) across the UK are overcrowded,” according to a new document released by the RCEM. “The number of patient attendances increases every year, with roughly a third of these patients requiring admission to a hospital bed. “However, the physical size of hospitals and departments have not increased, with most now stretched beyond the capacity they were designed and resourced to manage at any one time. “Bed numbers within hospitals have reduced consistently over several years. “The result of this is that many patients are being cared for in corridors, as there are no available beds to admit them to – the hospitals are full. “This is inhumane and undignified for patients and puts huge pressure on staff, as Emergency Departments are not resourced or designed for this type of care.” The RCEM called on the Government to increase the number of hospital beds across the UK and invest more money in social care.

