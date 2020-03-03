Domestic abuse laws to be brought back to Parliament

Laws which could see domestic abusers face lie detector tests on release from prison are being brought back to Parliament. The latest version of the Domestic Abuse Bill is due to have its first reading in the House of Commons. The Bill was among several proposed laws which stalled after Prime Minister Boris Johnson decided to prorogue Parliament and the general election was called. Plans for the legislation remain broadly the same as before and still include plans for forcing domestic abusers to take polygraph tests – similar to ideas mooted for monitoring terrorists.

If the law passes, a three-year pilot will be carried out on domestic abusers which are deemed at high-risk of causing serious harm. If successful, it will be rolled out nationwide. Around 300 offenders will take a lie detector test three months after their release and every six months after that, according to the Home Office. If they fail the test, they will not be recalled to prison unless it reveals they have breached licence conditions. The Government said polygraph tests have been “successfully used” with sex offenders since 2013. Among other proposals, the legislation pledges to ban perpetrators from cross-examining their victims during family court proceedings and could require councils to find safe accommodation for victims and their children – a measure which charity Women’s Aid said could be “live saving”. But charity Crisis said this still does not ensure councils help victims fleeing domestic abuse have a “legal right to safe, permanent housing” and could risk them spending years in temporary accommodation with their lives on hold. Court protection orders which ban perpetrators from contacting a victim or forcing them to take part in alcohol or drug treatment programmes may also be introduced under the laws. Police costs for bringing the orders to court will be paid for by the Government for two years while a pilot of the scheme takes place. A definition of domestic abuse will be set which recognises economic abuse – when a perpetrator controls a victim’s finances – as a specific type of the crime. It will also acknowledge the use of technology to target a victim. Campaigners previously raised concerns the proposed laws were missing key elements to help protect victims.

