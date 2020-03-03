Duke and Duchess of Cambridge begin first official Irish visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge begin an historic tour of Ireland – their first official visit to the Emerald Isle.

William and Kate will celebrate the UK’s ties with one of its closest EU neighbours, learning about its culture and initiatives to protect the environment.

The Cambridges’ trip, which unusually was announced in advance, is likely to be seen as a diplomacy visit in the wake of Brexit.

During the three-day trip the couple will meet Ireland’s President Michael D Higgins, political leaders and spend time in Dublin, and the counties of Meath, Kildare and Galway.

The visit will highlight the strong links between the UK and Ireland, and the couple’s programme will take in community initiatives and spectacular scenery, said the palace in a statement.