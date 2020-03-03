- ITV Report
Fifth of workers could be absent at height of coronavirus outbreak, government action plan reveals
At the height of the coronavirus outbreak, a fifth of workers could be absent, police may be forced to drop low-priority cases and the NHS to may need to delay non-urgent care, according to the government's plan to tackle Covid-19.
The "coronavirus action plan", published this morning, reveals several emergency measures could be enacted if the virus becomes a "severe prolonged pandemic".
"In a stretching scenario", the document says, "it is possible that up to one fifth of employees may be absent from work during peak weeks".
In the event of the "outbreak worsening" pressures on society and services may become "significant and clearly noticeable".
In a press conference Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it is "highly likely" the UK will see a growing number of coronavirus cases, but stressed that "for the vast majority of people in this country we should be going about our business as usual".
England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said "probably around 1% of people who get this virus might end up dying", but that the death rate varies according to age group.
There are currently 39 people in the UK with the virus.
If large numbers of police become infected, available officers may be instructed to only "concentrate on responding to serious crimes and maintaining public order" to ensure "critical functions" are fulfilled.
In order to contain the spread of the virus, police and medical professionals may be given the power to detain people suspected of being infected.
The armed forces will be on standby with "well practiced arrangements" to assist the police and other civil authorities should they face pressures and request assistance.
If NHS staff "start to become affected" then retirees and those on leave may be called back to duty and non-urgent care could be delayed to prioritise triage service delivery.
There may also be a need to draw on the UK's existing medical stockpiles as the "requirement for medicines and other clinical countermeasures may start to increase".
"There could be an increase in deaths arising from the outbreak, particularly amongst vulnerable and elderly groups," the document said, and advice will be provided to local authorities to help deal with this "challenge".
A growing concern among the workforce is that many people who catch the virus could be forced to self-isolate and as a result be off work without pay.
The prime minister said he will keep "all options open" when it comes to statutory sick pay in the worst case scenario.
The document reiterates how the best way for the public to help contain the virus is to regularly wash hands for at least 20 seconds.
It also asks the public not to spread misinformation on the virus and advises people to ensure family vaccines are up to date.
Checking on family, friends and neighbours is important and people should check Foreign Office advice before travelling abroad and be understanding of the pressures the health service is under.
The government says it is currently in the "contain phase" but will escalate its response upon advice from the UK's chief medical officers, who will consider the "degree of sustained transmission" and failed measures in other countries.
When the response moves to phases "delay, through to mitigate", there will be more regular Cobra meetings and there will be more government communication with Parliament and the media.
New laws could also be implemented to help systems and services "work more effectively in tackling the outbreak".