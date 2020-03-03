Fifth of workers could be absent at height of coronavirus outbreak, government action plan reveals

At the height of the coronavirus outbreak, a fifth of workers could be absent, police may be forced to drop low-priority cases and the NHS to may need to delay non-urgent care, according to the government's plan to tackle Covid-19.

The "coronavirus action plan", published this morning, reveals several emergency measures could be enacted if the virus becomes a "severe prolonged pandemic".

"In a stretching scenario", the document says, "it is possible that up to one fifth of employees may be absent from work during peak weeks".

In the event of the "outbreak worsening" pressures on society and services may become "significant and clearly noticeable".

In a press conference Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it is "highly likely" the UK will see a growing number of coronavirus cases, but stressed that "for the vast majority of people in this country we should be going about our business as usual".

England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said "probably around 1% of people who get this virus might end up dying", but that the death rate varies according to age group.

There are currently 39 people in the UK with the virus.