'I've lost my mother, father, brother and uncle': Calls for Northern Ireland public health emergency over suicide rates

"I lost my mum, my dad and my brother to suicide."

Like too many families, Andrew Hoy's is struggling to make sense of Northern Ireland's losing battle with suicide.

"When I was 16 my dad took his own life and that was a big shock because we'd never heard of suicide before this, where now all you hear about is suicide, suicide…"

The suicide rate in Northern Ireland is one of the highest in the world - people are twice as likely to kill themselves as in England.

In 2018, 307 people took their own lives.

That year, Andrew's brother Raymond was among them.

Within another year, his mother also became a victim of suicide.

"It was the hardest thing I’d ever had to do, to tell her he’d died.

"And I knew just by looking at her, that it would kill her.

"And it did."