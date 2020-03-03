Indonesia’s most active volcano Mount Merapi erupts

Indonesia's most active volcano has erupted, spewing sand and pyroclastic material and sending a massive column of smoke and ash almost 20,000 feet into the sky.

The eruption of Mount Merapi on the main island of Java unleashed searing gas clouds 1.2 miles down its slopes, Indonesia’s Geology and Volcanology Research Agency said on its website.

It said villagers living on Merapi’s fertile slopes are advised to stay 1.8 miles from the crater’s mouth.