Julia Gillard: The former Australian Prime Minister on girls' education and her unforgettable speech on misogyny

Australia's first and only female Prime Minister Julia Gillard sat down with ITV News presenter Julie Etchingham to talk all things gender equality.

In this latest episode of our interview series Ask a Woman, the Welsh-born former leader reflected on her famous 2012 speech in the Australian Parliament on misogyny which was recently crowned 'the most unforgettable moment in Australian TV'.

In this speech, Ms Gillard accused the opposition leader at the time, Tony Abbott, and his party of sexism, saying that “the government will not be lectured about sexism and misogyny by this man”. The clip went viral.

Ms Gillard told Julie Etchingham: "I get asked about it in media interviews, that speech, I also have women sort of run up to me in the street including here in London to talk about that speech."