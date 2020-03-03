Jailed British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe could get temporary release over coronavirus fears, says MP

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s family say she is showing 'all the symptoms' of coronavirus but has still not been tested. Credit: PA

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian woman who has been jailed in Iran since 2016, may be granted a temporary release following an outbreak of coronavirus in the prison where she is being held, her local MP has said. Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe could be released on furlough from the notorious Evin prison in Tehran on either Tuesday or Wednesday, Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq said.

The MP tweeted on Tuesday morning: "News from Iranian Ambassador that my constituent Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe may be released on furlough today or tomorrow from prison in Iran. "If this is true, Nazanin would welcome leaving Evin jail, but we’ve been here before." She added: “If this furlough happens, the British government has an obligation to make it permanent, and not let her be used as a bargaining chip in the weeks to come."

Ms Siddiq said: "I remain concerned that Nazanin has told her family that she has still not been tested for coronavirus." Iran is among the worst coronavirus-hit countries outside of China. As of Tuesday morning, there had been 1,501 cases recorded, with 66 deaths and the outbreak was said to have reached the prison last week. Hamid Baeidinejad, Iran’s ambassador to the UK, had tweeted: "Mr Esmaili, the spokesman of Iran’s judiciary, announced Mrs Nazanin Zaghari is in good health condition and has not been affected with coronavirus. "He added that one of the prisoners with security charge will be granted a furlough today or tomorrow to join family."

Richard Ratcliffe revealed his wife has been showing the symptoms of coronavirus but has still not been tested. Mr Ratcliffe said on Monday evening the Iranian ministry of foreign affairs had falsely told the Foreign Office (FCO) she had been tested for the disease and confirmed to be negative. But his wife denied she had been tested and he had told the FCO. Mr Ratcliffe said Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been told nothing of her potential release as of Monday.

Richard Ratcliffe with his daughter Gabriella at Downing Street. Credit: PA

He said: "Nazanin would be very, very pleased to come out of prison" before adding: "However, I think it is a game by the Iranian authorities to avoid responsibility for testing and treating Nazanin for coronavirus." He continued: "And our experience of furlough last time was very negative. It just made us a different kind of bargaining chip and the family were exposed to all sorts of threats from the Revolutionary Guard." "So the UK Government needs to make sure it can protect her and her family." Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport while travelling with her young daughter, Gabriella, to meet her parents in April 2016. She was sentenced to five years in prison over allegations of plotting to overthrow the Tehran government. She has been afforded diplomatic protection by the UK Government, which states she is innocent and that her treatment by Iran failed to meet obligations under international law.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, staged a hunger strike last year. Credit: PA