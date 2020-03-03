Prince Harry and the Queen have a heart-to-heart before he leaves for Canada

Prince Harry has shared some private time with his granny, the Queen, to clear the air before he and Meghan leave the Royal Family later this month.

Harry went to see her for Sunday lunch so they could speak together - away from other members of staff and courtiers.

The Queen spent the weekend at Windsor Castle, and Prince Harry has been staying at his home at Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate.

Prince Harry, who often tries to see granny when she’s at Windsor Castle, wanted to have, what royals sources called some “Grandson to Granny” time.

He had not seen the Queen since the family summit at Sandringham in January when he fleshed out the terms of his departure with his father and brother also in the room.

The Duchess of Sussex will join her husband in the UK later this week for the first of a series of joint engagements which are thought to be their last with the Royal Family.

The couple will leave their son Archie with his nanny in Canada.