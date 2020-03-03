Prince William pays respects to Irishmen who died fighting for freedom from Britain

The Garden of Remembrance in Dublin is the place where the people of Ireland honour those who died fighting against the British in their struggle for independence. And that means they were also fighting the British Crown. It is why Prince William and Kate stepping into the garden on Tuesday was a significant moment. Just as it was when William's grandmother, the Queen, came here and bowed her head to the dead on her historic visit in 2011.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lay a wreath during a visit to the Garden of Remembrance, Uachtarain. Credit: PA

The garden, in a quiet corner of the Irish capital, honours the memories of the those fighter who died in six uprising across several generations. William and Kate paused and laid a wreath at the garden on Tuesday. Their message read: "May we never forget the lessons of history as we continue to build a brighter future together." The British and Irish national anthems were played as well as The Last Post for the fallen. It was a poignant moment in the bright March sunshine. The garden was opened on Easter Monday in 1966, on the fiftieth anniversary of the Easter Rising and is dedicated to "the memory of all those who gave their lives in the cause of Irish freedom".

The garden honours the memories of the those fighter who died in six uprising across several generations. Credit: PA

In 1916, a small band of Irish Volunteers had taken over Dublin’s General Post Office and other key buildings in a major revolt against British rule. They took on the might of the British Empire and held out for more than a week, despite being vastly outnumbered. Nearly 500 people were killed. The dead came from the rebels and from British Army, who had, by then, amassed in Dublin in their thousands. But civilians were also killed. The British response, along with the execution of 16 leaders of the rising, significantly turned Irish public opinion against Britain and the British Empire.