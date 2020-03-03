Priti Patel 'regrets' resignation of top civil servant Sir Philip Rutnam

Home Secretary Priti Patel has said she regrets the resignation of the Home Office's former top civil servant, Sir Philip Rutnam, who stepped down amid bullying allegations against her.

In an internal email to Home Office staff, Ms Patel thanked Sir Philip for a "long and dedicated career of public service" but said the department must now "come together as one team".

Sir Philip, the department's most senior civil servant, quit on Saturday after accusing Ms Patel of orchestrating a "vicious" campaign against him, of lying about her involvement in it and of creating a climate of fear among her officials.

Sir Philip said he was quitting as permanent secretary of the Home Office to "protect the health, safety and wellbeing" of the 35,000 staff in the department.

In an apparent denial, Ms Patel said in the email she does "care about the wellbeing" of all her staff.

The email, which was cosigned by Sir Philip's temporary replacement Shona Dunn, went on: "We also recognise the importance of candour, confidentiality and courtesy in building trust and confidence between ministers and civil servants.

"Both of us are fully committed to making sure the professionalism you would expect to support this is upheld."

The email added: "We both regret Sir Philip's decision to resign.

"He had a long and dedicated career of public service for which we thank him."