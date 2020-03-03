Sixth person in US dies from coronavirus

The US has reported a sixth death from the coronavirus strain known as Covid-19 as new cases in China dropped to their lowest level in more than a month.

Health officials in Washington state said four more people had died from the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the number of deaths in the US to six, all in Washington.

New cases were also reported in New Hampshire and New York.

In Seattle, King County Executive Dow Constantine declared an emergency and said the county is buying a hotel to be used as a hospital for patients who need to be isolated.

“We have moved to a new stage in the fight,” he said.

More than 100 cases have been confirmed in the US, with more almost certain in the coming weeks.