Smart camera owners urged to take extra security steps

Owners of internet-connected cameras and baby monitors are being urged to take extra security measures to protect the devices from hackers.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has published new tips on protecting the smart gadgets from hackers, and is supported by consumer group Which?.

The guidance comes amid the rise in popularity of such cameras and concerns previously raised by Which? about security flaws in these types of devices.

The three-step advice asks users to change the default password on their camera, ensure its security software is kept up to date and disable the feature which lets users remotely access the camera from the internet if they do not use it.

The NCSC has warned that failing to protect such devices could see them accessed by hackers in extreme cases, placing a user’s privacy at risk.