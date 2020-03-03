Trump lauds stock market resurgence at North Carolina rally

President Donald Trump has used a rally in North Carolina to gloat about the stock market roaring back while throwing sharp barbs at Democratic candidates on the eve of the Super Tuesday primaries.

Mr Trump’s spirits were high on Monday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared nearly 1,300 points, or 5%, clawing back from a seven-day rout in which it dropped more than 3,500 points.

Stocks rose on hopes that central banks will take action to shield the global economy from the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Do you think our opponents were thrilled when they saw the stock market today?” asked the president, who has taken credit for a bull market throughout his three years in office.

Mr Trump threw some of his hardest punches at former vice president Joe Biden, who is coming off a decisive win in Saturday’s South Carolina primary.