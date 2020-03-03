UK carbon emissions fall 28% in a decade, analysis shows

UK carbon dioxide emissions have fallen by 28% in the past decade, even as the economy has grown by a fifth, analysis suggests. An assessment by climate and energy website Carbon Brief found that the UK’s emissions of the key greenhouse gas fell by 2.9% in 2019, putting pollution at its lowest level since 1888 – excluding years with general strikes. The analysis, which comes ahead of official Government estimates, suggests that the UK’s carbon emissions were 354 million tonnes last year, a reduction of 28% since 2010. At the same time, economic output (GDP) has risen by 18%, the data show. Falling coal use for power has seen emissions from the fossil fuel tumble, down 28% in the past year alone, compared with a reduction in carbon dioxide from gas and oil of less than 1% each.

Over the past decade, emissions from coal are down 80%, those from gas have fallen 20% and carbon dioxide from oil is down 6%. The biggest contributor to falling emissions over the decade has been improvement in energy intensity – the amount of energy needed for each unit of economic output – which reflects how energy efficiency has improved. The second-largest contributor has been a shift towards cleaner fuels, largely renewable electricity sources such as wind and solar. Between them, these factors have more than offset the impact of a rising population and growing GDP, Carbon Brief said. Emissions in the UK have fallen every year for the past seven years – which marks the longest run of ongoing reductions on record and bringing carbon emissions down to a level last seen in the 19th century, the analysis shows.

