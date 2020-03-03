UK FORECAST: Bright spells and scattered showers

Today:

Most areas will see some sunny intervals after a chilly, perhaps frosty, start. However areas of cloud and showers in some western and central areas will become more widespread for a time, showers wintry on some hills. Rather cold, breezy.

Tonight:

Showers easing quickly, leaving only isolated coastal showers. Many inland areas clear and frosty; sharp frost in some northern areas and an odd fog patch. Clouding up in the southwest.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast: