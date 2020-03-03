UK FORECAST: Frost for many tonight

This Evening and Tonight:

Showers becoming confined to north-western areas where wintry over hills, leaving clear periods with a frost and a few patches of fog forming. Clouding over in the south-west with rain later.

Wednesday:

Rain moving north-east across much of England and Wales, with snow for a time over northern hills. Mostly dry with sunny spells in the north, but some showers in west.

