Aerial footage reveals destruction of deadly Nashville tornadoes

Aerial footage showing the devastation wreaked by two deadly tornadoes in Nashville in Tennessee has been released.

It comes as more than 20 people have died after the tornadoes struck central Tennessee, including one that ripped across Nashville causing at least 50 buildings to collapse.

Authorities are continuing to search the wreckage for injured people as the storms struck on Tuesday morning as families slept.

Police pleaded with people to stay indoors, at least until they could deal with the dangers of a landscape littered with rubble from walls and roofs, as well as snapped power lines and downed trees.

Schools, courts and transport lines were closed, and four polling stations were moved only hours before Super Tuesday voting was set to begin, forcing voters to wait in long lines at alternative sites.