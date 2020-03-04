Biden’s campaign back on track after Super Tuesday success

A resurgent Joe Biden has swept to victory across the country on so-called Super Tuesday.

The former vice president recorded wins in the upper Midwest and African American strongholds in the South, in a dramatic offensive against progressive rival Bernie Sanders.

Mr Sanders, considered the front-runner in the Democratic presidential contest, was hoping to tap into delegate-rich Western states to maintain his lead.

The two Democrats, lifelong politicians with starkly different visions for America’s future, were battling for delegates as 14 states and one US territory held a series of high-stakes elections that marked the most significant day of voting in the party’s 2020 nomination fight.