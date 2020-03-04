- ITV Report
Bodycam captures moment driver is pulled from burning lorry seconds before explosion
Bodycam footage shows police pulling a man from his burning lorry just seconds before it exploded.
Trooper Robert Tarleton was talking to a driver stopped a motorway in New Jersey when a nearby truck ran off the side of the road, hitting a guardrail and part of a bridge.
The vehicles soon broke out into flames.
“When Trooper Tarleton heard the impact and observed the crash, he immediately returned the driver’s credentials and ran back to his troop car to request for fire and emergency medical services personnel to respond to the crash,” New Jersey State Police wrote in a caption to the clip.
“As he approached the truck, State Police Lieutenant Edward Ryer, who was on his way home from work when he witnessed the crash, was out of his vehicle attempting to rescue the driver from the cab.”
The two colleagues are seen pulling the driver from the vehicle, seconds before an explosion can be heard.
Luckily, the driver of the lorry only suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
The cause of the crash, which happened on Monday, remains under investigation, according to police.
Meanwhile, the driver’s daughter thanked the police in a comment underneath the video.
“Thank you Trooper Tarleton and Lieutenant Ryer for saving my dad from this crash,” she wrote.
“If it wasn’t for you two being there at the right time my dad would probably not be here with us today. My family is forever grateful!”