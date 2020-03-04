Bodycam captures moment driver is pulled from burning lorry seconds before explosion

Bodycam footage shows police pulling a man from his burning lorry just seconds before it exploded.

Trooper Robert Tarleton was talking to a driver stopped a motorway in New Jersey when a nearby truck ran off the side of the road, hitting a guardrail and part of a bridge.

The vehicles soon broke out into flames.

“When Trooper Tarleton heard the impact and observed the crash, he immediately returned the driver’s credentials and ran back to his troop car to request for fire and emergency medical services personnel to respond to the crash,” New Jersey State Police wrote in a caption to the clip.

“As he approached the truck, State Police Lieutenant Edward Ryer, who was on his way home from work when he witnessed the crash, was out of his vehicle attempting to rescue the driver from the cab.”