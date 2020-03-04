Britain in ‘danger of failing a generation’ as it lags on child health – report

Britain is at risk of “lagging behind” other European countries when it comes to child health, leading doctors have warned.

The nation is “in danger of failing a generation”, children’s doctors said as a new report found that the UK is falling behind on many key indicators of child health.

Death rates for babies under the age of one, levels of obesity and vaccination rates are either comparatively poor or stalling in their progress, according to a new report from the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH).

Some of the main findings in the college’s annual State of Child Health report include:

– Infant mortality – or deaths of children under the age of one – rates have stalled in England and the UK generally since 2014. Experts have also said that a very slight rise in infant mortality noticed between 2016/17 in England is “extremely unusual and should be a cause for concern”.

– In England, breastfeeding rates are at the lowest level since 2009, with 42.7% of mother’s breastfeeding when their child is six weeks, while small increases have been noticed in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

– Between 2014 and 2018, there are “signs of decline” in vaccination rates for the six-in-one vaccination and MMR. Both inoculations are given during the routine childhood vaccination programme and protect children against measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, hepatitis B, haemophilus influenzae type b, polio, tetanus and whooping cough.

– The rate of children who start school overweight or obese has not improved significantly in any of the UK’s four countries since 2006/7.

– Experts also raised concerns about the number of children living in poverty, with more than four million deemed to be living in “relative poverty”.