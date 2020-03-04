The new coronavirus sick pay rules explained

Workers affected by the Covid-19 outbreak in the United Kingdom will be entitled to sick pay from the first day they are off work, the prime minister has announced. Boris Johnson confirmed the health secretary, Matt Hancock, will bring forward legislation which will bring into effect the change. He insisted "nobody should be penalised for doing the right thing" if they have to self-isolate because of the virus. It comes as the government announced a raft a measures which could be put in place if the coronavirus outbreak spirals out of control in the UK. On Tuesday, the prime minister outlined the government's "battle plan" to tackle the spread of the virus. He acknowledged a fifth of workers could be off sick at the peak of an epidemic, police could drop low-priority cases and some non-urgent hospital care could be delayed. The government has announcement has left questions unanswered around workers' rights for those self-employed and on zero-hour contracts. So what are your rights on sick pay and what should you do if you get sick?

I'm employed by a company, am I entitled to statutory sick pay and what does the new coronavirus legislation mean for me?

Workers who are employed as an employee by an organisation are entitled to statutory sick pay - this means you can get up to £94.25 a week for up to 28 weeks. Your employment status will have an effect on what sick pay you are entitled to, if any at all. The government says: "All employees are workers, but an employee has extra employment rights and responsibilities that don’t apply to workers who aren’t employees." You should check your status with your employer, if you are unclear. You'll need to be classed as an employee and have done some work for your employer, which could mean difficulties for those starting new roles but finding themselves sick. Employees need to be earning at least £118 a week to claim statutory sick pay. This figure relates to your earnings before tax and is an average over a period of eight weeks. New rules mean that you'll be paid from the first day you are off work, as opposed to having to be ill for at least four days in a row. You'll need to make sure you tell your employer you're sick before their deadline - or within seven days if they don't have one formally set.

I'm self-employed - what do the new rules mean for me?

If you're self-employed then you won't be entitled to statutory sick pay. The Department for Work and Pensions told ITV News self-employed people who are out of work owing to coronavirus will be able to apply for Universal Credit, which can take up to four weeks to come through. Employment Support Allowance, which is paid within 10 days, is also available, the DWP said. Individual circumstances will affect what state benefits they are entitled to claim. Many benefits are means tested, meaning your ability to claim them will depend on your savings and other income. In the Commons on Wednesday, the prime minister said: "We will take every step that we can to ensure that businesses are protected, that the economy remains strong and that no-one, whether employed or self-employed, whatever the status of their employment, is penalised for doing the right thing."

I'm on a zero-hours contract - can I get statutory sick pay?

The Citizens Advice Bureau advises if you’re on a zero-hours contract, you can still get sick pay and you should speak to your employer about it. Workers are advised to follow their employer's rules around reporting their sickness in a timely manner, they'll also need to have earned more than an average of £118/week before tax over a period of eight weeks. If you are able to claim it, you can get up to £94.25 a week for up to 28 weeks.

