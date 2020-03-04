- ITV Report
Coronavirus crisis ebbs in China but cases in UK rise to 53 as Scotland confirms two more cases
The coronavirus epidemic is shifting away from China towards the Middle East, Europe and the US, as governments take emergency steps to ease shortages of masks and other supplies for frontline doctors and nurses.
The number of people in the UK diagnosed with Covid-19 has risen to 53 overnight, after two more Scots were diagnosed with the disease, bringing the total to three in Scotland.
More details on the latest Scottish cases will be revealed on Wednesday, after officials were informed overnight the disease had spread.
A hospital worker in Cumbria has tested positive for coronavirus and was self-isolating after returning from a trip to northern Italy.
The North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle and West Cumberland Hospital in Whitehaven, said the staff member had not been in contact with any patients.
It is unclear if the staff member is one of the 53 patients already diagnosed, or if they are a new case.
The death toll in Italy has surged to 79, making it the deadliest reported outbreak outside China.
Meanwhile in Iran, 23 members of Iran's parliament and the head of the country's emergency services were reported to have been infected.
South Korea confirmed another 142 cases on Wednesday morning, raising its total to 5,328, the second-highest in the world.
The country has expanded drive-through testing and confirmed hundreds of new cases.
In Spain’s Basque region, at least five doctors and nurses were infected and nearly 100 health care workers were being held in isolation
Infections in the US topped 100 and the death toll climbed to nine, all in Washington state.
“We are concerned that countries’ abilities to respond are being compromised by the severe and increasing disruption to the global supply of personal protective equipment, caused by rising demand, hoarding and misuse,” said World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
“We can’t stop Covid-19 without protecting our health workers.”
The mushrooming outbreaks around the world contrasted with optimism in China, where thousands of recovered patients were going home and the number of new infections has been dropping.
Worldwide, more than 93,000 people have been infected and over 3,100 have died, the vast majority in China.
The number of countries hit by the virus exceeded 70, with Ukraine and Morocco reporting their first cases.
Iran’s supreme leader ordered the military to assist health officials in fighting the virus, which authorities said has killed 77 people.
Among the dead are a confidant of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s former ambassador to the Vatican and a recently elected member of parliament.
Iran’s judiciary chief, Ebrahim Raisi, said some people are stockpiling medical supplies for profit and urged prosecutors to show no mercy.
“Hoarding sanitising items is playing with people’s lives, and it is not ignorable,” he said.
France’s president announced the government will take control of current and future stocks of face masks to ensure they could go to health workers and coronavirus patients.
In China, the count of new cases dropped again Wednesday to just 119. It is still by far the hardest-hit country, with more than 80,000 infections and about 95% of the world’s deaths.
“We scrutinised this data and we believe this decline is real,” said WHO outbreak expert Maria Van Kerkhove, who travelled to China as part of a team from the UN agency.
She said the extraordinary measures taken there, including the lockdown of more than 60 million people, had a significant effect on the direction of the outbreak.
“We believe that a reduction of cases in other countries, including Italy, Korea, Iran, everywhere, that this is possible,” she said.