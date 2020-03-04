Coronavirus crisis ebbs in China but cases in UK rise to 53 as Scotland confirms two more cases

The coronavirus epidemic is shifting away from China towards the Middle East, Europe and the US, as governments take emergency steps to ease shortages of masks and other supplies for frontline doctors and nurses.

The number of people in the UK diagnosed with Covid-19 has risen to 53 overnight, after two more Scots were diagnosed with the disease, bringing the total to three in Scotland.

More details on the latest Scottish cases will be revealed on Wednesday, after officials were informed overnight the disease had spread.

A hospital worker in Cumbria has tested positive for coronavirus and was self-isolating after returning from a trip to northern Italy.

The North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle and West Cumberland Hospital in Whitehaven, said the staff member had not been in contact with any patients.

It is unclear if the staff member is one of the 53 patients already diagnosed, or if they are a new case.