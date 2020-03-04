Face mask ads banned for ‘scaremongering’ and ‘misleading’ coronavirus claims

Two companies have been banned from using “scaremongering” adverts for face masks which made false claims about their ability to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) ruled that the adverts, which appeared on Amazon and on the Scottish Sun website, were in breach of its code and ordered the advertisers to ensure they did not repeat the claims. It stated that the adverts were “misleading, irresponsible and likely to cause fear without justifiable reason”.

The rulings were made against the adverts by Easy Shopping 4 Home Ltd, which appeared on the Amazon website, and adverts by Novads OU for its Oxybreath Pro mask, which appeared on the Scottish Sun website via the Taboola network as well as on cnn.com and other sites. One of the Oxybreath Pro adverts stated: “It would be an understatement to say that there is a growing sense of panic. “The best advice I’ve heard is to stay calm and take practical measures to protect yourself. “One of the best ways to protect yourself is to get a high quality face mask that can protect you from: viruses, bacteria, and other air pollutants.” A spokesman for the ASA said: “Our rules require that UK ads are truthful and responsible. “The ads were misleading because the claims went against advice offered by the public health authority and irresponsible because they were alarmist and played on people’s fears. “During our investigation we sought advice from Public Health England (PHE). “They informed us that they do not recommend the use of face masks as a means of protection from coronavirus.

