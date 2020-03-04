February sees one of largest monthly fuel price drops in 20 years

February saw one of the largest dips in fuel prices over the past 20 years, new figures show.

The average price of petrol fell by 3p per litre (ppl) to 124ppl last month, while diesel dropped by 4p to 127ppl, according to RAC Fuel Watch data.

These were the 19th and 11th largest monthly price drops for petrol and diesel respectively since the RAC began monitoring prices in 2000.

The cost of filling up a 55-litre family car with petrol is £1.61 less than it was in January, while a tank of diesel is £2.33 cheaper.