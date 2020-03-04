What are my consumer rights if Flybe collapses?

Flybe looks set to go into administration. Credit: PA

Struggling UK airline Flybe looks set to collapse, according to ITV News' Business Editor. Earlier on Wednesday, Flybe informed the government that it was running out of money and would not survive until the end of the month - it comes amid a general slump in flight bookings following the coronavirus outbreak. Here's a rundown of your rights if the airline does file for administration.

A Flybe plane remains on the tarmac in Glasgow after flights were cancelled. Credit: ITV News

What happens if Flybe was to file for administration while I'm on a trip with them?

According to the consumer rights group Which? the first thing to do is check if your booking has ATOL protection - a government-run financial protection scheme operated by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) which covers package holidays that include flights and some flight only sales/ The group says, with ATOL protection, you are "guaranteed a refund if a company collapses". It is important to note that ATOL protection is not automatic on flights booked with any airline and depends on how you booked it. If your flight is booked directly with the airline - and then hotel accommodation through an airline's website - Which? warns this may not be covered.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Flybe flies both within the UK and Europe - with ATOL protection, travellers will also be found an alternative flight home, Which? says. If you are abroad without ATOL protection, the groups says "in most cases you'll need to book flights back with another alternative airline and pay for it yourself". There have been exceptions to this, for example when Monarch Airlines and Thomas Cook collapsed, the CAA was ordered by the Department for Transport to launch a major repatriation operation to fly travellers home. It is not yet clear whether the Government would order a widespread repatriation of stranded passengers. When Monarch went bust, it cost the Government £60 million hiring planes to get passengers home, while bringing back Thomas Cook passengers has been estimated to have cost even more. Which's Travel Editor Rory Boland said travellers should "ensure they have protections such as airline failure insurance and to book flights with a credit card so that they can reclaim the cost with their card issuer should an airline go bust".

A source close to the airline said: 'The impact of Covid 19 has made a difficult situation worse.' Credit: PA

If I don't have ATOL protection, can I get a refund?

Some travel insurance companies will cover cancelled flights if they are the result of an airline collapse, but not all policies provide this coverage. Which? warns that airline financial failure or insolvency is "rarely included" on most policies. Holidaymakers can apply to their credit or debit card provider to be reimbursed. If you paid with a credit card, Which? says you may be able to claim against section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act. It adds: "To be eligible, you need to have paid more than £100 for your flights or holiday, and used your credit card to book direct with the tour operator or airline." For those who paid with a debit card, Which? advises that some services provide a "chargeback scheme" which may allow you to claim the money back.

Which? Travel Editor says coronavirus is 'hitting the aviation industry hard'. Credit: PA

What happens if Flybe was to file for administration before I'm due to fly?

Your flight will likely be cancelled. Mr Boland said travellers should "ensure they have protections such as airline failure insurance and to book flights with a credit card so that they can reclaim the cost with their card issuer should an airline go bust". If an airline goes bust and you are booked through a travel agent, Which? advises contacting the agent to check if the booking is still in place - it might be that you can still fly but with a different airline.

Flybe has informed the Government it would not survive until the end of the month without a cash boost. Credit: PA

Can I cancel my booking with Flybe now because of uncertainty? And would I be entitled to a refund?