Government ads urge regular hand-washing in fight against coronavirus

The Government is launching a renewed public information campaign urging people to wash their hands to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Adverts will seek to drive home the message that regular hand-washing is the single most important action individuals can take in the fight against Covid-19. It comes the day after the Government launched its “battle plan” to combat the outbreak with a warning that up to a fifth of the UK workforce could be off sick when the virus hits its peak. Officials disclosed on Tuesday that the number of people in the UK diagnosed with Covid-19 had risen to 51, with 12 new cases – while a British woman staying in Tenerife has also tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, NHS England has ordered hospitals to review their intensive care bed numbers and how they could be increased to cope with a surge in cases. In a letter to NHS bosses, strategic incident director Keith Willett said a level four incident – the highest category – had been declared He raised the prospect that infected patients may soon start being treated on hospital wards as the numbers grow. Hospitals have been told to draw up plans to segregate wards such as A&E departments in the event of a “significant escalation” in cases.

All adults and children in intensive care with any kind of respiratory infection must also now be tested for the virus. Officials are still working to delay the peak of the virus until the warmer months when health services are less busy coping with seasonal flu. The latest adverts – to be rolled out across print, radio, online and billboards – will reinforce the message that people should be washing their hands more often.

It includes when they come in from home or work, after they blow their nose, cough or sneeze, and before they eat or handle food. The adverts say washing should be for 20 seconds, using soap and water or hand sanitiser. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “We all have a role to play in stopping this disease and that’s what this expanded campaign is all about – making sure the public knows exactly what they should be doing to keep themselves and others safe. “Washing hands regularly is the single most important thing that an individual can do.”

