Hundreds of abused children already known to social services, review finds

Hundreds of children died or were victims of abuse and neglect after concerns for their welfare had already been raised with social services, according to a report. The Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel said there was a “significant and troubling” number of cases where children had “either died or been seriously harmed in the context of abuse and neglect”. Councils are duty-bound to report safeguarding incidents where a child has died or suffered serious harm to the panel, which was set up in July 2018 in a bid to improve the way the system works. In its first annual report, the panel revealed it received 538 serious safeguarding notifications of child abuse and neglect since its launch.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

More than half the cases (289 or 54%) were known to social services. A similar proportion had already been identified as “vulnerable” but despite this “the system was not able to prevent the death or serious incident”, the report said. Some 244 of the reports involved children who later died. The panel said it could not confirm the exact number of children who had died after safeguarding concerns were raised because some notifications mentioned more than one child. But the number of referrals and the number of deaths is “broadly the same”, a spokeswoman added. Almost a third of cases (27% or 144 notifications) involved babies under a year old, most often hurt or killed by parents or their partners, the report said, while teenagers were typically at risk of harm by falling prey to criminal gangs. Weak risk assessment and poor decisions were “major themes” in many of the cases, according to the findings.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.