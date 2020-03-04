Idlib's destruction: Where the sound of planes heralds a hell for many
Idlib is a place of destruction and desperation.
Where the sound of a plane heralds a hell for someone and the plume of smoke which billows from the land marks the place they will die.
It is impossible to underestimate the terror the sound of a plane can create when you know that it's laden with bombs about to be dropped.
I have reported on the situation in Idlib for some time now using footage filmed by brave and talented cameramen inside the city.
The images they have sent us are often so graphic we could never broadcast them but watching them gives a vivid feel for the crisis in the city.
It was something of a preparation for going in myself but even their incredible work does not do justice to the horror of the city.
- Emma Murphy reports from inside the besieged Syrian town of Idlib where a relentless air bombardment is killing civilians every day
The airstrikes are relentless and indiscriminate.
No-one feels safe and no-one is because the bombs could land anywhere.
It is a war crime to attack a hospital but hospitals have become one of the most dangerous places to be.
It has become so bad they now have a system of lights to warn of the danger. Blue, orange and red.
We were filming in a hospital for premature babies when the orange light began to flash. It meant there was a plane overhead and a high risk of attack.
There was a look of real fear in the doctor's eyes. She shouted a warning there was a plane above and told our team that it was a highly dangerous moment and we might all die.
I wondered where we would all go to shelter, but we didn’t go anywhere. She just went back to work, so too her colleagues.
And as we went to see the newborns, with the plane still circling, she asked me to put shoe covers on so germs wouldn’t be walked into the ward.
It was one of the few protections she could offer the babies in her care.