Idlib's destruction: Where the sound of planes heralds a hell for many

No-one feels safe and no-one is because the bombs could land anywhere. Credit: ITV News

Idlib is a place of destruction and desperation. Where the sound of a plane heralds a hell for someone and the plume of smoke which billows from the land marks the place they will die. It is impossible to underestimate the terror the sound of a plane can create when you know that it's laden with bombs about to be dropped.

The aftermath of a bomb in Idlib. Credit: ITV News

I have reported on the situation in Idlib for some time now using footage filmed by brave and talented cameramen inside the city. The images they have sent us are often so graphic we could never broadcast them but watching them gives a vivid feel for the crisis in the city. It was something of a preparation for going in myself but even their incredible work does not do justice to the horror of the city.

Emma Murphy reports from inside the besieged Syrian town of Idlib where a relentless air bombardment is killing civilians every day

The airstrikes are relentless and indiscriminate. No-one feels safe and no-one is because the bombs could land anywhere. It is a war crime to attack a hospital but hospitals have become one of the most dangerous places to be. It has become so bad they now have a system of lights to warn of the danger. Blue, orange and red. We were filming in a hospital for premature babies when the orange light began to flash. It meant there was a plane overhead and a high risk of attack.