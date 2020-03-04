Italian schools to close until March 15 amid coronavirus outbreak

Italy has the highest number of coronavirus cases outside of China. Credit: AP

Italy has ordered schools to close nationwide until March 15 in a bid to contain coronavirus. Italy's education minister said the "prudent suspension" was taken after a careful analysis of how Cobid-19 was spreading. Civil protection officials also said on Wednesday a total of 3,089 people have tested positive in Italy and 107 of them had died, the largest number of deaths outside of China.

A woman wears a mask as she walks in the Porta Nuova business district in Milan, Italy. Credit: AP

Italy’s education minister Lucia Azzolina announced the school suspensions, which start on Thursday, saying she hoped schools would be able to continue with lessons via distance learning. Italy has seen its virus caseload explode since the first homegrown positive test was registered in northern Lombardy on February 19.

3,098 People have tested positive for coronavirus in Italy.

Strict measures had already been put into place in hard-hit regions affected by the outbreak in northern Italy, including Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia Romagna.

A woman wearing a mask attends a press preview of Raphael's exhibition in Rome. Credit: AP