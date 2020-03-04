James Bond 'No Time To Die': The biggest film release of the year has been pushed back again
You've got to feel for Daniel Craig.
He'll have to be James Bond for another eight months, now the date for the biggest film release of the year has been pushed back again from April to November.
The film company said it is for market reasons.
They didn't actually mention coronavirus - but when one of your biggest markets is the Far East, with cinemas in China and South Korea closed, it makes business sense to wait for them to open up again.
I wonder what the knock on effects will be on other film releases that were slated for the end of the year?
It is yet another set back for this film which was originally meant to reach a cinema near you in November last year.
The funny thing is, I only emailed the PR firm handling the film on Tuesday to confirm my sit down interviews with the cast, for later this month.
Now I know why they never got back to me.
For the makers of No Time to Die, the middle of a health crisis is "No Time to release the film."