James Bond 'No Time To Die': The biggest film release of the year has been pushed back again

The world premiere for No Time To Die was scheduled to take place on March 31 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Credit: PA

You've got to feel for Daniel Craig. He'll have to be James Bond for another eight months, now the date for the biggest film release of the year has been pushed back again from April to November. The film company said it is for market reasons.

The trailer for the latest Bond film 'No Time to Die' is aired for the first time on the large screen in London's Piccadilly Circus. Credit: AP

They didn't actually mention coronavirus - but when one of your biggest markets is the Far East, with cinemas in China and South Korea closed, it makes business sense to wait for them to open up again. I wonder what the knock on effects will be on other film releases that were slated for the end of the year? It is yet another set back for this film which was originally meant to reach a cinema near you in November last year.

Actors Lea Seydoux, from left, Ana de Armas, Daniel Craig, Naomie Harris and Lashana Lynch pose for photographers during the photo call of the latest installment of the James Bond film franchise. Credit: AP