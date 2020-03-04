Japanese town closed off for nine years after nuclear disaster reopens

A Japanese town which had been subject to an evacuation order following the devastating Fukushima nuclear disaster is no longer off-limits, the country’s government said.

Some 7,000 people were ordered to leave Futaba after three reactors melted down due to damage at the town’s nuclear plant brought on by a 9.0-magnitude earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

The partial lifting of the entry ban comes weeks before the Olympic torch starts from another town in Fukushima prefecture.

Unrestricted access is only being allowed to a one-square-mile area near the main Futaba train station, which will reopen later this month to reconnect it with the rest of the region for the first time since the accident.