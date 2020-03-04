Britain's youngest MP Nadia Whittome on what it's like being 'baby of the House'

Britain's youngest MP, Nadia Whittome, has opened up to the Acting Prime Minister podcast about what it's like being the new 'baby of the House'.

Entering Parliament at just 23 years of age has been a "whirlwind" for Ms Whittome, who went from looking for temporary Christmas jobs to being the MP for Nottingham East in just a matter of weeks.

"I was looking for Christmas temp work," she told podcast host Paul Brand, "I'd applied for loads of stuff, Paul Smith, a call centre, Poundland, loads of things."

Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending how you look at it) she did not get accepted for any of the jobs she went for - except the one where she applied to be Labour's Nottingham East candidate.

Within a month of being selected by the party, she won her seat in the 2019 general election.

Looking back at the rollercoaster month in which she hoped to earn some extra cash at Christmas and ended up with a £79,500 a year job, she said: "All's well that ends well."