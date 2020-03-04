New Brexit bank holiday 'United Kingdom Day' moves closer as Commons hurdle cleared

'United Kingdom Day' - a possible new bank holiday to celebrate Brexit - is one step closer to becoming a reality after clearing its first parliamentary hurdle. Pro-Brexit Tory backbencher Peter Bone has led calls for a United Kingdom Day in June to celebrate Brexit, the Union and the Queen.

His proposed bank holiday would fall on the Friday nearest to June 23 – the date of the EU referendum in 2016 – and could also mark the Queen’s birthday and coronation anniversary, both of which fall in June. The Wellingborough MP said an extra day off would boost workers’ productivity as there is “a long gap” between the late May and the late August bank holidays in England, Scotland and Wales. Introducing his June Bank Holiday (Creation) Bill, Mr Bone said Boris Johnson’s Government had been “quite sniffy” about his proposals. He added: “This has rather surprised and disappointed me. I can understand the former government having reservations, as they always saw the UK leaving the EU as a duty, not an opportunity.