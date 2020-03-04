Prince William pledges Royal Family support after Brexit to keep the UK and Ireland close
Prince William has pledged that the Royal Family will protect the bond between Britain and Ireland after Brexit.
Ireland is the only EU country with which the United Kingdom shares a land border and the operation of that border has been a focal point of the tense Brexit negotiations involving the British and Irish governments.
The Prince spoke of the “changes in our relationship” now the UK has departed the European Union but he warned that neither country should forget the recent violent past that became known as the Troubles.
“We must never forget how far we have come together in recent decades in transforming the relationships across our two islands," he said.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were attending a reception as guests of the Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, who has been publicly arguing Ireland’s case since the UK voted to leave the EU.
As politicians looked on, Prince William said Brexit "will require us to work together, to ensure that the relationship between Ireland and the UK remains just as strong".
It is rare for members of the Royal Family to speak in public about political matters, but royal aides in Kensington Palace are more relaxed about the subject now that Brexit has become a reality.
William said the people of the UK and Ireland are essential to prevent a weakening of the two countries’ friendship.
“Legal treaties are vital in underpinning the relationships between states”, he said, but added: “relationships between people are equally, if not more essential – especially between the people of our two countries, whose lives, histories and futures are so deeply intertwined.”
And he pledged that he and other members of the Royal Family would do whatever was necessary to oil the wheels of the relationship.
The Duke said: “I am confident that friendship, understanding and a shared vision for a peaceful and prosperous future will ensure that the unique and precious bond between our people is not broken.
"My family is determined to continue playing our part in protecting, preserving and strengthening that bond.”
William and Kate visited a sustainable farm in Country Meath and took in the views from the stunning cliffs on the Howth coastal path outside Dublin.
On Thursday, they will travel to Ireland’s west coast and visit the city of Galway.