Prince William pledges Royal Family support after Brexit to keep the UK and Ireland close

Prince William has pledged that the Royal Family will protect the bond between Britain and Ireland after Brexit.

Ireland is the only EU country with which the United Kingdom shares a land border and the operation of that border has been a focal point of the tense Brexit negotiations involving the British and Irish governments.

The Prince spoke of the “changes in our relationship” now the UK has departed the European Union but he warned that neither country should forget the recent violent past that became known as the Troubles.

“We must never forget how far we have come together in recent decades in transforming the relationships across our two islands," he said.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were attending a reception as guests of the Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, who has been publicly arguing Ireland’s case since the UK voted to leave the EU.