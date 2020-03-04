Priti Patel faces allegations of bullying staff in third department

Home Secretary Priti Patel is facing allegations of bullying staff in a third government department. A senior official at the Department for International Development (DfID) reported a “tsunami” of allegations of abuse by officials in her private office when she was secretary of state, BBC2’s Newsnight reported. The claims follow the resignation at the weekend of the top official at the Home Office, Sir Philip Rutnam, who quit accusing her of bullying subordinates. A former aide at the Department for Works and Pensions is also reported to have received a £25,000 payout from the Government after claiming she was bullied by Ms Patel when she was employment minister.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A spokesman for Ms Patel said: “The Home Secretary categorically denies all of these allegations.” Newsnight quoted a Tory source as saying there was a “concerted effort” by sections of the Civil Service to undermine Ms Patel and that “dark forces” were trying to influence a Cabinet Office inquiry into her conduct. The latest claims relate to the period around 2017 when Ms Patel was sacked by Theresa May as international development secretary over unauthorised contacts with the Israeli government. Following her dismissal, a senior figure in DfID was said to have approached staff in her private offices about allegations that they had heard of bullying. The senior figure was said to have been told of multiple claims of staff being humiliated and coming under heavy pressure in emails – similar to the allegations made about Ms Patel’s conduct at the Home Office. The senior figure then went to see another senior figure in DfID and urged them to contact the then cabinet secretary – the late Sir Jeremy Heyward – so that her conduct recorded was “in the system” if she ever returned to government. Although the person making the claims has not been named, they were said to be prepared to give evidence to the Cabinet Office inquiry currently under way into allegations she broke the ministerial code.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.