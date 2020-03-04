Release date for new James Bond film 'No Time To Die' delayed as coronavirus spreads

The release date for the new James Bond film, No Time To Die, has been pushed back from April to November, producers have announced, as the coronavirus outbreak spreads.

While the virus was not mentioned specifically by the producers as the reason for the delay, a tweet from the official James Bond account said the decision had been made following "careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace".

Having initially been due to out 2 April, the latest 007 instalment will now be released in the UK on 12 November.