Prince William to reflect on the violence of the Troubles on Ireland tour

The Duke of Cambridge will talk about the violent past between Ireland the United Kingdom. Credit: PA

Prince William will talk about the violent past between Ireland and the United Kingdom on Wednesday, reflecting on the suffering it brought to so many people. The three decades long sectarian conflict, which became known as The Troubles, brought violence to the streets of Northern Ireland, Great Britain and Ireland.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are attending a reception on Wednesday night hosted by the Irish Foreign Minister, Simon Coveney. The Prince is expected to say: "Growing up I remember seeing the Troubles that took place, which affected so many people across the UK and Ireland."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attending a wreath laying ceremony as part of their visit to the Garden of Remembrance. Credit: PA

The Prince will also reflect on the significance of the couple's visit on Tuesday to Dublin's Garden of Remembrance where William and Kate bowed their heads and remembered those who were killed in their struggle for independence from Britain. William will call that visit a "truly profound moment" for them. "It was a reminder of the complexity of our shared history, and as my grandmother said during her visit in 2011, 'our islands have experienced more than their fair share of heartache and turbulence'." The Duke of Cambridge is also expected to touch on current political tensions over Britain's decision to leave the European Union. Ireland is the only country in the EU with which the United Kingdom shares a land border.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to mental health charity Jigsaw, at Temple Bar in Dublin. Credit: PA