Skegness braced for loss of century-old Jolly Fisherman mascot

Skegness could lose its town mascot, the Jolly Fisherman, who has represented the Lincolnshire seaside resort since 1908.

Councillors are set to meet on Wednesday to discuss the mascot, which originated on a railway poster, with the caption "Skegness is so bracing".

Health and safety concerns are thought to have cast doubt on the future of the costume, with official documents from the local authority stating: "the costumes have been well worn, are very dirty and will need specialist cleaning before they can be worn again."

The local business improvement group, which previously was the costume's gatekeeper, has stopped offering the costume for functions, having handed it back to the council which is retaining it for "safe keeping".

But the council has said it has "no provision to store" the costume, it is currently being kept in the Mayor's parlour until a more suitable home can be found.